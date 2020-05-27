CT: Nearly 45K child care spaces could be lost due to coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — Connecticut officials have said nearly 45,000 child care spaces could be lost at daycares and preschools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner of the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Beth Bye said Tuesday during a video news conference that more federal assistance is needed to financially help providers, many of whom were operating on tight budgets before the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: How one East Haven day care is making its facility safer for kids, workers

Despite the grim update, centers in the state are doing the best they can to adjust to these unprecedented times.