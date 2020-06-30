CT no longer on 14-day self-quarantine list in updated MA travel guidelines

FILE- In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker unveils his state budget proposal during a news conference at the Statehouse in Boston. Baker wants Connecticut to help his administration collect millions in unpaid highway tolls, but he may have to wait and see whether Connecticut lawmakers finally vote for some form […]

BOSTON, Mass. (WTNH) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s office Tuesday announced new COVID-19 public health guidelines on travel and transportation which have an impact on travel from Connecticut to Massachusetts.

Effective Wednesday, July 1, all travelers arriving to Massachusetts, including residents returning home, are instructed to self-quarantine for 14-days. This guidance does not apply to travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York or New Jersey. Additionally, workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt from this directive.

All visitors and residents of Massachusetts are also reminded that the use of masks or face coverings in public places where individuals cannot socially distance from others remains required.

These new guidelines replace previously announced Massachusetts travel guidance. For national travel information, please visit www.travel.state.gov.