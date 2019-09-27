CT officials holding informational forum on vaping illnesses in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers are set to discuss the ongoing issue of vaping illnesses in Connecticut on Friday.

State Senator Christine Cohen along with representatives Sean Scanlon and Vincent Candelora will hold an informational forum on vaping.

They will discuss health risks, as well as what state lawmakers, health professionals and school officials are doing to protect teens and families across the state.

In a week’s time, the CDC is reporting a 52 percent increase in the number of people suffering from vaping-related lung disease. There are now 805 confirmed or probable cases. In 46 states, the death tolls gone up to twelve.

The states that have banned vaping include New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Illinois, New Jersey, Delaware are currently considering similar measures.

Health officials still aren’t sure what exactly is getting people sick in terms of the product, chemicals or specific company.

The forum is happening at 7 p.m. at the Nathanael B. Green Community Center in Guilford.