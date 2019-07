(WTNH) — Representative Joe Courtney will meet with an autism speaks representative on Tuesday to talk about their support for the Autism CARES Act.

The bill would provide federal funding for autism research, services, training, and monitoring.

It recently passed the House of Representatives.

The meeting will be held in Norwich at 3:30 p.m.

