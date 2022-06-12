NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bipartisan group of senators announced they reached an agreement on new gun safety legislation on Sunday after a string of mass shootings across the country.

The deal, put together by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, would be the first action Congress has taken on gun control in 30 years.

Connecticut’s own U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D) and Chris Murphy (D) played a major role on the proposal.

“This agreement could be a historic breakthrough,” Blumenthal said. “Families are scared and this proposal will help to save lives.”

The agreement would provide states with funding for mental health and school safety programs, and incentives to create to create ‘red flag laws’ that make it easier to temporarily take away dangerous weapons from people who are a danger to themselves or others.

It would also strengthen the federal background check system, and require gun buyers under 21 to undergo an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records.

“Even with the strongest laws, we’re at the mercy of states with the weakest because guns have no respect for state boundaries,” Blumenthal said. “Connecticut’s protection depends on national standards.”

Governor Ned Lamont (D) echoed Blumenthal’s comments.

“Obviously, the Connecticut laws go a lot further in terms of gun safety, but it’s an important step,” Lamont said.

Lamont’s challenger, Bob Stefanowski (R) had a similar reaction in a statement saying in part, “It’s an important first step in showing the American people that Congress can work together and find compromise.”

This is the feeling among many, and it is a long time coming.

Though, some lawmakers and advocates hoped for more, especially after Connecticut experienced its own mass shooting nearly 10 years ago, when a gunman killed 26 children and adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Po Murray of Newtown Action Alliance was neighbors with the shooter.

“Until Congress bans weapons of war and ensure that these assault rifles do not land in the hands of 18-year-olds or others, then these mass shootings and school shootings will continue to happen,” Murray said. “We need to do so much more. We need a comprehensive solution to tackle this issue.”

It is people like Murray that Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D) said will be the force that influences Congress to do more.

“Congress is an institution that responds to external pressure and the American people, and the families who have lost loved ones, are the external pressure,” DeLauro said.

The Democratic-controlled House has been working on multiple actions regarding gun control, but they are likely to fail in the Senate. This proposal is now in the drafting process and will need to pass the House and Senate to become law.

Sandy Hook Promise released a statement saying in part: