CT residents will need REAL ID to board planes next October

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents need to get a REAL ID in order to board any domestic flight.

As of October 2020, these upgraded REAL IDs will be required.

REAL IDs are driver’s licenses with a star on the top right corner. According to TSA, this star acts as a credential verifying that “it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.” Otherwise, residents will need a second form of approved identification to board a plane.

If a driver’s license does not have the star, it will read “Not for Federal Identification” on the top.

Residents can go to the Department of Motor Vehicles, with documents that prove citizenship and CT residency, or AAA locations to change their current ID or obtain a new one.

According to TSA, “required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of Connecticut residency, your social security card (if you’ve been issued one) and a current driver’s license if you are applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.”