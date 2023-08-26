OYSTER BAY, New York (WTNH) – Some Connecticut sailors are in Long Island this weekend for an adaptive racing event for people with disabilities.

The sailors from Glastonbury, Wethersfield, Waterford, Woodstock and the Thames Yacht Club in New London are taking part in the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Racing Clinic and Regatta where they will get world class instruction and time out on the water to sail.

Dave Perry of Southport and Dave Dellenbaugh of Clinton are world-class sailors teaching at the event. Perry is a top authority on racing and an inductee in the National Sailing Hall of Fame. Dellenbaugh is a world-class sailor, olympic coach and an America’s Cup tactician on four campaigns.

The event run through Sunday.

Here is the website with more information- https://clagettsailing.org/Clagett-Oakcliff-Match-Race