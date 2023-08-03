HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker announced $15 million in funding for mental health specialists for 72 school districts, according to a release.

The grants for each district range from $25,150 to $120,000 per year for the next three years.

“Every child deserves essential support for behavioral health services, and through the release of these grants we are able to assist more school districts in hiring mental health workers,” Lamont said. “Making these resources available in schools is a way we can easily and directly connect children and teens with the support they require.”

Towns awarded a grant will be required to send representatives to training in August.

“The Connecticut State Department of Education is excited to unveil the new School Mental Health Specialists Grant program, which prioritizes our students’ well-being – a foundational element to student success,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “This funding will enable schools to hire dedicated school mental health professionals, ensuring students have the vital support they need. With this investment we are building a safer, nurturing environment where students can excel academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. Together, let’s forge a stronger, healthier future.”