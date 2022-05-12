HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin has been named Connecticut’s new chief state’s attorney. Griffin, who has been the top prosecutor in the New Haven area for the past six years, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the state Criminal Justice Commission on Thursday.

He vowed to repair the office’s reputation after it was damaged by an investigation into his predecessor.

Former Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. retired in March after the probe questioned the integrity of his hiring of a state budget official’s daughter, as he lobbied the official for pay raises for top prosecutors. Colangelo denied wrongdoing.

The chief state’s attorney is Connecticut’s top prosecutor.