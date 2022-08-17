CONN. (WTNH) — One year after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan hundreds of refugees from the country resettled here in the state.

Right now they are allowed to stay in the U.S. but only for a limited period of time and with limited access to services.

One of Connecticut’s senators is pushing legislation to allow them to stay in the state for good by creating a path for them to seek permanent citizenship.

The Afghanistan adjustment act would expand the special immigrant visa process which faces severe backlogs. The bill has bipartisan support.