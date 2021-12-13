CT senators continuing their push for stronger federal gun violence prevention as Tuesday marks 9 years since the Sandy Hook shooting

(WTNH) – Connecticut’s two U.S. Senators were at the state capitol on Monday continuing their push for stronger federal gun violence prevention legislation.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are joining with gun violence prevention advocates and survivors of gun violence. This comes as Tuesday marks 9 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took the lives of 20 children and six adults.

“We can’t lose our sense of outrage,” Blumenthal said.

Lawmakers and advocates have called out Republicans and the Senate filibuster rule for holding up any chance of passing gun control legislation. The filibuster requires a 60-vote majority to pass any piece of legislation in the Senate.