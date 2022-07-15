(WTNH) – Happening on Friday in Washington, D.C., a vote is expected in the Senate that would protect a woman’s right to cross state lines to get an abortion.

On Thursday, the Freedom to Travel for Healthcare Act was blocked from going up for a unanimous vote. Bill backers, Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, co-sponsors of the bill, are pushing for a full Senate vote on Friday. They say women who travel for abortions need to be protected from the 25 states planning to plan abortions.

“There may also be criminal penalties and civil actions possible against not only the patients, and women who seek the services, but also against providers and against employers who help them,” Blumenthal said.

“We are having this debate because we have a Supreme Court that has decided that it is going to be the lawmaking body of this country. We have five radical justices cloaked in robes who are essentially acting as politicians,” Murphy said.

Blumenthal is also pushing President Joe Biden to declare abortion a public health emergency, like COVID, to grant women access.