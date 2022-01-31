CT State NAACP President selected to receive the 2022 Activist of the Year Award

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches President Scot X. Esdaile has been selected to receive the 2022 NAACP Activist of the Year Award.

Esdaile will be recognized at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. He serves as the Chairman of the NAACP National Criminal Justice Committee.

While Esdaile has been president, the CT State NAACP has implemented several initiatives, including Nothing About Us Without Us, which is a campaign supporting criminal justice reform.

The New Haven native was elected as president in 2004 and was named Chair of the NAACP National Criminal Justice Committee in 2017.

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition, one that I shared with the activists, advocates, and soldiers in the ongoing fight for equity,” Esdaile said. “It has been an honor to serve as the President of the Connecticut State Conference NAACP, and this award fuels my commitment to justice for the state’s residents of color.”

The award show will air on Saturday, February 26 on BET at 8 p.m. Non-televised award categories will stream over five nights from February 21 through February 25.