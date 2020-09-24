 

CT State Police ask for public’s help in solving August homicide in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP) announced Thursday that they are asking for the public’s help in solving an August homicide in Manchester.

Back on August 2, CSP says 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks and 24-year-old Gregory Scott, both from Massachusetts, were shot and killed in a commuter lot off Buckland St.

Friday, State Police posted on their Facebook page a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

According to the Facebook post, CSP is also looking for at least three individuals believed to have been in that vehicle at the time of the shootings. CSP says that two of the suspects are black males and an additional is believed to be a male of unknown race.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Grabowski at 860-209-1301. All tips will remain confidential.

