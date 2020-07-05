CT State Police investigate assault reported in Old Lyme

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to Rogers Lake Trail in Old Lyme to investigate a reported assault Saturday night.

Troopers from Troop F responded around 8:15 p.m. to investigate a disturbance. According to CSP preliminary reports stated that two individuals were assaulted.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

CSP has confirmed to News 8 that a K-9 unit has been called in as part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.