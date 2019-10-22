Breaking News
CT State Police investigating 'suspicious incident' at Bradley International Airport
CT State Police say 'suspicious incident' at Bradley International Airport has been resolved

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport reported Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the Bradley Airport was still open for operation following the report of a suspicious incident.

The incident involved an American Airlines flight that was supposed to be leaving for Chicago. The incident has since been resolved.

A statement from the Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon was issued:

“We can confirm that the Connecticut State Police is investigating a suspicious incident involving an American Airlines flight at Bradley International Airport. However, the airport is open and there are currently no impacts to other flights.”

No other details have been confirmed.

