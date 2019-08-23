CT State Police remind drivers about school bus safety

(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police want children to stay safe taking the school bus.

With school starting next week for many schools across the state, they say it is important that you be extra vigilant on the roads.

Troopers put out a public safety announcement to let drivers know about being safe on the road as thousands of students will start taking the bus in the mornings and afternoons.

“This means we are asking you to be extra vigilant watching out for our school children,” a trooper says in the PSA.

Troopers are reminding drivers to not ignore those stop signs, to yield to pedestrians and to slow down in school zones.

Watch the full PSA below: