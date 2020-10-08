CT State Police welcomes 83 new Troopers to its ranks after graduation Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 129th Training Troop of the Connecticut State Police Training Academy graduated at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford Thursday.

The 83 members of the class began the process of becoming State Troopers more than a year ago.

Governor Lamont was on hand to welcome the latest Troopers to the ranks of the CSP.

“We are asking more of our State Police, and our police officers than ever before,” said Lamont addressing the graduates. “And you’re here as leaders of change. The greatest state police force in the country is right here in Connecticut.”

Among the graduates:

20 have military experience

7 have prior law enforcement experience

33 are taking college classes, have completed some college or earned an Associate’s Degree

36 hold Bachelor’s Degrees

2 have advanced degrees

15 are bilingual

32 are minorities

Members of the 129th Training Troop have diverse backgrounds, training and experience. Some are former municipal police officers or correction officers, some have been trained as firefighters and EMTs.

The youngest member of the class is 22 years old and the oldest is 42 years old.