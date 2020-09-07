CT state Senate candidate bitten by dog while campaigning

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a scary weekend on the campaign trail for a state Senate candidate. Democrat April Capone is recovering Monday after a serious dog bite that landed her in the emergency room.

“The dog owner, she watched it all happen. She’s got to be just as traumatized as we are,” Capone tells News 8.

The incident happened Saturday in Wallingford while knocking on doors, spreading the word about her campaign, as she looks to replace outgoing state Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano.

“She (the owner) was trying to grab him. She did her best. She was really trying her best,” says Capone. “And I thought that she was grabbing at him so that he wouldn’t run away, and he just charged me.”

The candidate’s husband, Jarrett Rousseau, was with her when the incident occurred.

“It happened so fast, it was hard to watch for sure,” says Rousseau.

The images may be difficult to look at, but the candidate says it could have been so much worse.

“He grabbed my left hand. He bit hard – my hand’s broken – he bit hard. But he released, and it knocked me down,” Capone says of the dog bite. “Then I was down on the ground in the fetal position, just waiting, concerned that I was going to be attacked again.”

Capone says she’s not pressing any charges, but the emergency department did contact animal control. That’s a common protocol to make sure the dog involved is up to date on shots. The former mayor of East Haven says she’s grateful for the help she got at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

“Healthcare is important. That’s the one point I want to get across is that these kinds of things can happen,” says Capone. “Accidents happen, the unexpected happens. And that’s why it’s important for people to have access to affordable reliable healthcare. All of us.”

Capone says she will continue to canvas, but one thing she’ll change moving forward – she’ll always make sure she’s not out knocking on doors alone.