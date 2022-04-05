(WTNH) – A local state senator says his house was shot at on Monday night.

State Senator Gary Winfield posted on Facebook that there were a couple of bullet holes in the house, but everyone inside the house was unharmed.

“The younger kids didn’t really know what was happening, so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low,” Winfield said in the post.

Winfield said police are investigating the incident, but did write on Facebook that it wasn’t related to politics.

No additional information was released at this time.