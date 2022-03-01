(WTNH) – Connecticut’s State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced on Tuesday that the state’s pension funds will move to divest public funds from Russian-owned assets following the attacks on Ukraine.

According to the state, Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF) currently hold Russia-domiciled investments worth more than $218 million in equity and fixed income as of Feb. 24, 2022.

“Today, I directed our investment team to divest public funds from Russian-owned assets in our state pension funds,” said Treasurer Shawn Wooden. “The Ukrainian people are experiencing an assault on their freedom and suffering devastating human loss due to an unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian government. The world’s condemnation is clear, and economic sanctions have paralyzed the Russian economy. We cannot stand idly by as the humanitarian crisis unfolds and Russian markets crumble, and I cannot continue to invest these pension funds in a way that runs counter to the foreign policy and national interests of the United States.”

According to the state, Russian-related investments have declined since 2014, and sanctions imposed under previous presidential administrations, coupled with Russian cyberattacks and election interference, have made the Russian markets less favorable.