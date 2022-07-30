MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say.

The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported.

Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July 27 for following too close and evading responsibility. She was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is due to appear in court on Aug. 9, in Danbury.

Koeppel is currently assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the case.