CT State Troopers head to NYC to attend funeral for fallen NYPD officer

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The funeral for a New York City Police Officer will be held on Wednesday morning.

Officer Wilbert Mora and his partner were both shot and killed in Harlem in January.

On Wednesday, more than a dozen Connecticut State Police troopers will attend the funeral. It’s a tradition and an honor when a police officer is killed in the line of duty that fellow officers from surrounding states go to pay their respects.

Some 30 troopers got on a train in West Haven along with Vermont State Police to head to Manhattan. They will be taking their place in a sea of police uniforms.

The same scene happened last week with the funeral for Officer Jason Rivera. Rivera and Mora were killed while responding to a domestic violence call and were gunned down in a Harlem apartment.

Rivera died immediately, but Mora was hospitalized for several days before he died.

“We’re all kind of joined together by the difficult things we see in the courses of our careers, so it bands people together in a way that you don’t see necessarily in other fields,” State police Sgt. Dawn Pagan said.

Those troopers got on the train in West Haven and more troopers will join them in Westport. An entire section of Midtown around Rockefeller Center will be shut down for the funeral at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

The services will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a burial in Queens.