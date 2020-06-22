CT Sun All-Star Jonquel Jones opts out of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) -– The Connecticut Sun announced Monday that Jonquel Jones has chosen not to participate in the 2020 WNBA Season.

“After careful thought and consideration I’ve decided to forego the upcoming WNBA season and use this time to focus on personal, social, and familial growth,” said Jones.

“This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve made but the resurgence and unknown aspects of COVID -19 have raised serious health concerns that I do not feel comfortable competing in,” continued Jones. “I’d like to thank the Connecticut Sun organization, my teammates and fans for their unwavering support and understanding. While I won’t be competing this year I’m looking forward to lacing up with my teammates in 2021 and continuing the pursuit for a WNBA championship. Wishing the entire league and everyone involved a healthy and enjoyable season. Go Sun!”

Jones, a 2019 WNBA All-Star, started in all 34 regular-season games and eight playoff contests and averaged 14.6 and 17.9 points per game, respectfully. Jones led the league in both total rebounds (330) and blocks (68) and was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive Team.

“On behalf of our entire organization, we fully support JJ’s difficult decision to sit out the 2020 WNBA season during these unprecedented times,” said Sun General Manager and Head Coach Curt Miller. “We recognize the amount of unique challenges, sacrifices, and unknowns this season presents, and from the top down, there is an unwavering commitment to support each player’s respective decision. We look forward to having JJ back leading us next summer.”