CT teacher who owes IRS $16,000 in taxes on money he raised through Facebook to help others receives overwhelming support

(WTNH) — The Connecticut teacher who went viral after sharing he owed $16,000 in taxes on money he raised through Facebook to help others just got some good news.

Connecticut teacher Louis Goffinet says he’s received about $13,0000 from people all over the country to pay the IRS. He also tells News 8 he met with a tax attorney and a CPA who agree he can legally file his taxes with virtually no tax burden from the fundraiser.

Louis collected money through a Facebook fundraiser to buy groceries for families in need during the pandemic. He says once his taxes have been filed, he’s going to work on setting up a non-profit to put the money he received to good use.

He wants to create a non-profit for struggling families.

Goffinet says he is a lot less stressed, “”Today, I was opening letters from Kentucky, Iowa, Texas, California, Montana. People around the country have seen the story and they really agree that this should’ve never happened so it’ll be exciting to fil them in on the non-profit as the wheel gets rolling.”

Louis says he’s happy to return the money to those who don’t want to contribute to the non-profit.

He also says one person who donated to the grocery fund along with three strangers offered to pay the $16,000 in full.