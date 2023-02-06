(WTNH) – Condé Nast Traveler put together a very exclusive list of small towns that are secret food destinations in the United States. A small town in Connecticut was chosen to be part of that list.

The website put a spotlight on 7 small towns that are deemed the best in America for a food-fueled getaway.

Mystic was chosen to be on the list!

According to Condé Nast Traveler, “Mystic Pizza has long been a hotspot since the titular 1988 rom-com, but the town is so much more than that.” Several local restaurants including Whaler’s Inn, Shipwright’s Daughter, Deviant Doughnuts, Rise, Oyster Club, Red 36, and others were named in the article.

Here’s a look at the 7 small towns that are secret food destinations:

Tupelo, Mississippi Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mystic, Connecticut Lake Chelan, Washington Saugatuck, Michigan Conshohocken, Pennsylvania Ketchum, Idaho

To see the article, click here.