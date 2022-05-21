NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut Fish and Wildlife officials are alerting future beachgoers of nesting beach birds ahead of the high temperatures hitting the state this weekend.

Piping plover eggs. Photo courtesy of CT Fish and Wildlife.

On Saturday morning, the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Facebook page shared photographs of a specific, federally threatened beach bird called the piping plover. According to officials, this bird lays eggs in a small, sandy divot that can be difficult to see.

With temperatures hitting record-breaking highs, officials are worried that the endangered animals are at a risk as more people enter their habitat.

Nests should already be fenced off with signs, but if an unmarked nest is discovered, Connecticut Fish and Wildlife is telling people to stay away. The parent birds can be disturbed and will be forced to leave their eggs unattended.

Piping plovers are not the only threatened shoreline birds in Connecticut. Other critically threatened birds include the Eskimo curlew and roseate tern. More information about the piping plover and other threatened birds can be found on the Connecticut Wildlife website.