CT’s AG issues warning about scams in wake of Isaias

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General, William Tong, has issued a warning about scammers during cleanup efforts from Isaias.

Unfortunately, when people are vulnerable, like cleaning up branches and trees from their yard, there’s always someone looking to make a buck off of their misfortune.

Tong said residents across the state are seeing folks in their neighborhoods offering tree removal or power restoration services for cash.

He said people should ask to see a license and ID because reputable contractors will always carry identification.

He said if the deal seems too good to be true then it probably is.

“You’re sick and tired of living in the devastation of this tropical storm and somebody offers you a cut rate to do tree work, you’re tempted, and we just want people to be sure that they protect themselves,” Tong told News 8.

He also said people should buy high priced items — like generators — from a reputable business. He said people are also encouraged to report price gouging.