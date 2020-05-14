CVS Heath opens 12 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Connecticut

(WTNH) — On Thursday, CVS Health announced they are opening twelve new COVID-19 sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in the state.
“I am grateful to our partners at CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in Connecticut. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19,” Governor Ned Lamont said.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations. The news comes just after Gov. Lamont said the state would be ramping up tests as we move closer to the planned May 20 reopening.
The new testing sites in Connecticut include:
- 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel, CT
- 905 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT
- 3514 Main Street, Coventry, CT
- 54 East High Street, East Hampton, CT
- 875 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT
- 2639 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT
- 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT
- 479 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT
- 150 Washington Street, Hartford, CT
- 323 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, CT
- 525 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT
- 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT