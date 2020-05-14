CVS Heath opens 12 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Connecticut

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(WTNH) — On Thursday, CVS Health announced they are opening twelve new COVID-19 sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in the state.

“I am grateful to our partners at CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in Connecticut. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations. The news comes just after Gov. Lamont said the state would be ramping up tests as we move closer to the planned May 20 reopening.

The new testing sites in Connecticut include: