CVS hiring ahead of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — CVS Health is broadening its search for health care workers to help vaccinate Americans against coronavirus.

CVS said it is “urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians and more” nationwide to join its COVID-19 vaccine support team. Additional Hero Pay will be offered to the pharmacy teams administering the vaccines in long-term care facilities, the company said.

CVS Health CEO Larry J. Merlo recently announced on CBS’s Face the Nation that pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians as well as pharmacy interns would be the professionals administering the vaccine once it’s available.

CVS said it has hired about 76,000 full-time, part-time and temporary workers since March and has more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites.

Merlo said the company awaits CDC guidance on when CVS front line employees will be eligible to receive the vaccine themselves.

The Department of Defense announced in October that CVS and Walgreens will give COVID-19 vaccines to people in long-term care facilities nationwide once a vaccine is available.

If you would like to apply for a position visit the CVS jobs website.