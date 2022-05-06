ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The defense finished their case on Friday morning in the murder trial of Richard Dabate. Dabate is accused of killing his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home in 2015.

The jury is expected to start deliberating as early as Monday.

Richard, who denied killing his wife on the witness stand on Thursday, is free on a $1 million bond. Prosecutors say evidence from the Fitbit activity tracker worn by Connie undermines Richard’s story that an intruder killed his wife.

On Friday, Richard’s aunt took the stand. She was one of the first people Richard saw after the murder happened. On the stand, she described his injuries as a “bloody mess,” but the state pressed her on that, asking if she knew the hospital has covered his injuries with Band-Aids.

The next person who took the stand on Friday was a woman who cleaned a house on a nearby street around the time the murder took place. She described seeing “something large” and dark green run by a window. She couldn’t say for certain if it was a person or possibly an animal like a deer.

The state questioned her if she now knew the homeowners of the house she was cleaning had a film on their windows that could cause odd reflections, and what she saw could have possibly been her own reflection. She responded, “yeah.”

