Dad arrested after profane outburst at a smoothie shop due in court on Monday

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man seen in a viral video throwing a drink at employees at a smoothie shop in Fairfield is due in court on Monday.

Last month, Fairfield police were called to the Robeks after a man was throwing objects, yelling at employees, and refusing to leave. He even made alleged racist comments.

The man, 49-year-old James Iannazzo, made a purchase at the Robeks. Shortly after, he called 911 requesting EMS to his home after a juvenile was suffering from an allergic reaction.

Police said Iannazzo returned to the smoothie shop to confront the employees, demanding to know who made the smoothie with peanuts that caused his child’s allergic reaction.

The incident was filmed by one of the employees and later posted on TikTok.

Iannazzo was charged with second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree criminal trespass.