DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fall 2022 Greater Danbury Job Fair is coming up on Oct. 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Danbury Fair Center Court.

The career fair is free to job-seekers, who are encouraged to dress for success and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Employers interested should email the Greater Danbury Chamber at info@danburychamber.com. All business and industries are welcome.

A list of participating employers can be found here.