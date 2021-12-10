Danbury PD: Juvenile arrested in connection with bomb threat made toward Danbury High School

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police made an arrest Friday in connection with a bomb threat made toward Danbury High School last week.

According to Danbury police, several teachers and students at the high school received emails indicating a bomb was in the school on Dec. 3. The police department was notified and patrol units and detectives responded to the school along with offers already on campus.

Through investigation, police say they determined the threatening emails originated from within the school and were not credible. Over the course of several days, detectives continued investigating the incident with help from the school administration.

On Friday, detectives arrested a juvenile who they believe is responsible for the threatening emails. The juvenile is being charged with 11 counts of breach of peace in the second degree, 11 counts of falsely reporting an incident in the first degree and 11 counts of threatening in the first degree.

Due to the juvenile’s age, police said no identifying information will be released.