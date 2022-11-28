DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police are investigating after two individuals were found dead in a home on Clayton Road during a well-being check on Monday.

At 3:00 p.m. Danbury police conducted a well-being check after they received a call from family members who stated they had not heard from their relatives who lived in a home on Clayton Road since Sunday.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds to the head on the floor of a basement bedroom.

Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene but both victims were already deceased.

Danbury police said they are withholding the names of the victims at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Danbury police believe it is an isolated incident but are still investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Danbury police at 203-790-TIPS.