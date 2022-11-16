DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A little girl’s creative mission to help others is now working to raise awareness about gun violence. 13-year-old Chelsea Phaire of Danbury founded Chelsea’s Charity.

She was 10-years-old when she founded it and started building and donating art kits. In the last three years, the charity has donated more than 25,000 kits.

Recent gun violence, particularly the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, sparked Phaire to do more. In honor of children who’ve lost their lives from gun violence, Chelsea’s Charity unveiled their new art box.

It will contain art supplies free to children at no cost. It’s located at the newly opened Ana Grace Academy of the Arts Elementary Magnet School. The school is named in honor of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, one of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

“We shouldn’t have to worry when we come to school or go to the grocery store,” Phaire said. “This is not normal. What’s happening in this country is not normal and it shouldn’t be the new normal. We shouldn’t have to wear bulletproof clothing, ballistic proof walls. We’ve never had to worry about this before and we shouldn’t have to worry about this.”

The charity will help make sure the art box is stocked and community members are welcome to donate.

