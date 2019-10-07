Darien High School has top test scores in CT, survey finds

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — SchoolDigger.com has released its ranking of top high schools test scores in Connecticut.

The rankings include the top test scores among 121 high schools.

For the 2018-2019 school year, Darien High School ranked number one, while Bulkeley High School came in last with a rank of 121.

According to The Register Citizen, the website pulls the data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Connecticut State Department of Education to compile the list.

SchoolDigger.com rates the schools based on SAT English Language Arts and SAT Math test scores released by the Connecticut State Department of Education.

The full list can be found online.