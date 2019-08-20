Darien man accused of manslaughter during family vacation to hold press conference

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Connecticut man accused of manslaughter in the Caribbean and his lawyers will hold a press conference in New York Tuesday to talk about the status of his case and recent developments.

Back in April, the Hapgood family from Darien was on vacation at a resort on the island of Anguilla.

Police say a maintenance worker at the resort, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel, got into the family’s room after telling them he had to fix a bathroom sink. Officials say Mitchel showed a knife and demanded money.

44-year-old Scott Hapgood then got into a violent struggle with Mitchel to protect his family and Mitchel was killed.

Hapgood will return to Anguilla for a court appearance on Thursday.