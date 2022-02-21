HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – DATTCO announced that the Connecticut Commuter Service will have a lapse in Service starting on Monday.

The bus service typically assists commuters in Cheshire, Hartford, New Britain, Old Saybrook, Essex, and Waterbury.

Those who rode the former 921 and 923 services connecting to Hartford will have to find an alternate route.

In September, The Connecticut Department of Transportation and DATTCO could not reach a new contract agreement.

DATTCO continued the service on their own but now DATTCO says they can no longer afford to.

The Vice President of DATTCO shared that company costs are going up, the price of fuel and the industry is experiencing big changes.

“We apologize sincerely to our riders for the inconvenience and lack of urgency this situation is being met but remain optimistic that a resolution may be reached in the coming days and weeks. We are eager to engage with DOT on a resolution to restore service as soon as possible” shared DATTCO.

The DOT informed DATTCO on Friday that no further progress or proposal is possible until next week.

DATTCO will provide notifications to riders about the status of service as updates become available.