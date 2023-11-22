HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) has elected to close a Harwinton group home for teens that has been the center of an investigation into sexual assault and trafficking allegations, according to state officials.

DCF officials said on Wednesday that the facility will no longer operate as a Short-Term Assessment and Respite (STAR) home.

The Harwinton group home has been under fire since this summer, when allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking at the facility surfaced.

Harwinton EMS Chief Kevin Ferrarotti raised concerns this past July over the allegations of assault and human trafficking at the home.

“We have seen a drastic increase in calls for assault, behavioral health emergencies, human trafficking, and service calls that resulted in multiple arrests for state police as well as transports to the hospital,” he said at the time.

The home is owned by the Bridge Family Center and has been operating since 2008.

The Bridge Family Center is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims her daughter was physically assaulted at the home and was exposed to the sexual assault of minors. The mother also alleged staff at the home failed to properly supervise her daughter.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes released the following statement on the closure:

“The decision was made not to maintain a Short-Term Assessment and Respite (STAR) home in Harwinton. Along with our community partners, we continue to review all aspects of our service provision for those children and families we serve. Alternatives for this site will be proposed at a later time.”

Harwinton group home for teens center of investigation into sexual assault, trafficking allegations

Connecticut State Police have responded to 763 calls to the group home since 2008.

DCF previously confirmed that three incidents of physical abuse or sexual assault between minors and staff occurred at the home since 2021.

All of the residents in the home were female and between the ages of 13 to 18. Residents of the home had a curfew, but the facility was not locked down. The residents would leave the group home to attend school or work, according to state officials.

Dorantes said there was a case of sex trafficking involving a minor and a man outside of the home in April.

News 8 previously spoke to Margaret Hann, the executive director of the Bridge Family Center, about the investigation and incidents at the home.

“We certainly did not ignore it and responded appropriately and expeditiously,” she said at the time.

Admissions to the home have been closed since June. Only one youth had remained in the program at that time.

A corrective action plan was ordered for the home in September and the center had 60 days to complete it.

State Sen. Lisa Seminara (R- Harwinton) released the following statement on the closure in part below.

“This is a positive step, and it comes on the heels of a year’s worth of troubling incidents that have jeopardized public safety on multiple levels. Harwinton officials and state law enforcement officials have repeatedly raised alarm bells about how the entire system needs to be revamped. The girls and boys in this program are extremely vulnerable. They were failed by the system. First responders’ safety was endangered. Local resources were strained to the limit.”