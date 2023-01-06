(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection is putting out an alert to medical marijuana patients to purchase products ahead of the state’s recreational market opening.

On January 10 around 10 a.m., Connecticut’s adult-use recreational cannabis market opens, which allows residents 21 and older to purchase recreational use marijuana.

The DCP is encouraging those who are registered medical marijuana patients to purchase their medicine prior to Tuesday to avoid long lines and traffic.

“While we hope there will be no disruption or inconvenience to patients, it is always best to be prepared,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “Patients who can make purchases ahead of time, or have their medicine delivered, are advised to do so. Although many of the hybrid retailers will provide separate checkout counters or cash registers for Medical Marijuana Program patients, they may still experience increased traffic, as well as crowds in and around the hybrid retailers in the opening days of the market.”

The state’s medical marijuana program serves nearly 50,000 patients with qualifying conditions. The allotment of medical marijuana for registered patients is 5.0 ounces per month and the products are not subject to sales or other taxes because medication is nontaxable.

Patients in the program will retain access to products with higher THC potency. There will still be some medical-only dispensary facilities available to serve patients.

There is currently a $100 registration fee for medical marijuana patients that will expire as of July 1, 2023.

For those partaking in recreational marijuana, residents 21 and older will be able to purchase ¼ ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction.

Different types and sizes of products may be purchased together up to a total of 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent per transaction. Examples of what 1/4 of an ounce of cannabis flower or its equivalent might look like include:

Up to 7 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 1 gram each, or 14 pre-rolled cigarettes that weigh 0.5 grams each. Or any combination up to 7 total grams, which equals 1/4 ounce.

Two to four vape cartridges, which come in .5 mL and 1 mL sizes.

Edibles vary by type and size. A standard-sized brownie or cookie can be the equivalent of .08 grams of cannabis flower. One edible serving cannot have more than 5 milligrams of THC.

A combination of different product types that collectively amount to no more than ¼ of an ounce.

The following medical marijuana dispensaries will be converted into a hybrid license and may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and older beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10.