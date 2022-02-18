HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced an increase of the marijuana allotment from 3.0 announces to 3.5 announces.

The DCP evaluated the need for the increase based on the current medical marijuana market, to provide patients with greater access to medication for their debilitating conditions.

Patients can only purchase 2.5 ounces per transaction but can purchase up to 3.5 ounces for the entirety of the month.

There is no action required for certifying practitioners with qualifying patients in order to access the increase in the allotment. Allotments of qualifying patients will automatically be increased to 3.5 ounces. Those who have an allotment that has been expanded or restricted by a certifying practitioner will stay unchanged.

The DCP will continue to monitor the medical marijuana market to determine if additional increases to patient allotments will be necessary and not lead to supply shortages.

Cannabis was approved for adult usage back in June 2021.

More information about the Medical Marijuana program is available at www.ct.gov/dcp/mmp. For information on cannabis use in adults, visit ct.gov/cannabis.