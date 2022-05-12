(WTNH) – The number of deadly drug overdoses continues to climb year after year. In 2021 alone, Connecticut saw an 11 percent increase in deadly drug overdoses.

This isn’t happening overnight. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing for years now, but the pandemic coupled with new and emerging substances has deepened this crisis.

“We need to stop it before it happens,” said Tammy de la Cruz, President of Community Speaks Out.

Tammy de la Cruz knows firsthand the impact and devastation addiction has on families and the community. Her son, Joey, struggled with an addiction to Percocet.

“He spoke out at his local high school and talked about how quickly his addiction took over. He did that because we needed to change the way we were treating this,” de la Cruz said.

De la Cruz and her husband, Joe, founded Community Speaks Out, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing this crisis.

“What I want to make sure people know is that you do not have to be addicted to die of an overdose. One time can be your last time,” de la Cruz said.

This crisis has deepened with the number of fatal drug overdoses continuing to climb. In 2021, there were 1,535 confirmed fatal overdoses, which is up 11.4 percent from 2020 when there were 1,378 fatal overdoses.

This year, from January until the first week of March, there were 166 deaths, with 87 percent of those involving Fentanyl.

“Unfortunately, COVID has not been good for the opioid overdose epidemic. In many ways, it has fueled the epidemic,” said Dr. Melissa Weimer, Yale-New Haven Health. “It’s been happening in concurrence with huge contamination of elicit, or not prescribed, drug supply of Fentanyl. This has really happened over the last two years.”

That’s why there’s a push for more resources and support to be put in place.

“[New Haven] tragically lost 80 people to COVID in 2021. We lost 130 [people] to overdose deaths in 2021. These people are deserving of help and there is help available,” said Dr. Mehul Dalal, Community Services Administrator in New Haven.

If you or a loved one needs that help, reach out and take the first step.

“Don’t give up, and try to find help in the way that makes the most sense for the person going through it,” Dr. Dalal said.

A good place to start is by calling 211. That will direct you to services.

Here are additional resources available: