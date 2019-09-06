Death toll rises in Bahamas as Dorian whips up tornadoes in the Carolinas

N./S. CAROLINA (WTNH) — As Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Carolinas Thursday night, the death toll is rising in the aftermath of the hurricane in the Bahamas.

Five storm-related deaths have been reported in the United States — including deaths from accidents or medical events experienced while preparing for the storm. A North Carolina man died from a medical condition while trying to secure his boat, Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said Thursday, according to CNN.

The powerful storm is slamming the southeast with massive waves and torrential downpours. Coastal communities are under mandatory evacuations.

The hurricane has, so far, whipped up a dozen tornados and ripping mobile homes to shreds.

So far, 240,000 homes and businesses are without power across South Carolina.

“Get to safety and stay there. Don’t let your guard down. The eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage.” – Governor Cooper, Florida

In the Bahamas, where Dorian stalled as a category 5 storm for over 24 hours, crews are looking for survivors. As of Thursday night, the death toll has passed 30 and there are fears that it could go much higher.