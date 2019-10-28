Debate teams from Harvard, Howard universities to square off in 10th annual Great Debate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Great Debate comes back to Connecticut. The Howard University and Harvard University debate teams will square off in Hartford on Monday.

That is something people need to know as they head to work in Hartford Monday morning- you will have lots of company because the Great Debate draws a great big crowd.

This is the tenth year Howard and Harvard Universities have faced each other in a formal debate sponsored by the NAACP. Each year the crowd gets bigger and bigger. Thousands were packed into the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport last year as Howard beat Harvard.

We already know the two topics up for debate this year here at the XL Center: Should the House of Representatives pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and should Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, have entered a partnership with the NFL.

School kids are bused in to cheer on the sides, and it draws a major crowd. That’s why they have to keep holding it in sports arenas. So downtown Hartford is likely to be as busy as a night when there’s a big concert at the XL Center. It’s just happening on a Monday morning instead, so you’ll get rush hour traffic, too. The debate starts at 10:00 a.m.

News 8’s Keith Kountz will be returning as moderator again this year.

