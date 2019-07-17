1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Deceased body found in Naugatuck River

News

by: Britney Dixon, Vanessa Wojtusiak

Posted: / Updated:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Torrington Police Department is investigating a deceased body found floating in the Naugatuck River.

The body was found near Riverside Avenue, according to police.

Lt. Bart Barone provided an update on the body found, only elaborating at this time that the body has been identified as a while male in his 30s.

Connecticut State Police Dive Team is assisting the recovery of the body.

This is an ongoing investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss