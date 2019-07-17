Deceased body found in Naugatuck River

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Torrington Police Department is investigating a deceased body found floating in the Naugatuck River.

The body was found near Riverside Avenue, according to police.

Lt. Bart Barone provided an update on the body found, only elaborating at this time that the body has been identified as a while male in his 30s.

Connecticut State Police Dive Team is assisting the recovery of the body.

This is an ongoing investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.