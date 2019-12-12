Closings
Decision to be made on Wilbur Cross Junior Mario Aguilar’s asylum case

(WTNH) — Students and staff at Wilbur Cross High School will hold an assembly as they wait for a judge’s decision in one of their classmates asylum case.

18-year-old Mario Aguilar, a junior at Wilbur Cross, was detained by ICE back in September. He was reporting to court on a drunk driving charge in Milford when his attorney says ICE agents intercepted him.

He’s been in ICE custody in Massachusetts ever since. A decision on his case is expected Thursday.

