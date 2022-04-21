(WTNH) -The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is actively seeking lifeguards for the 2022 summer season.

Positions are available at several inland and shoreline swimming areas, including:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

According to DEEP, the starting salary for lifeguards has increased to $16 per hour. DEEP also provides all training required to work as a lifeguard at the state park beaching, and training time is paid.

The basic duties the lifeguards are required to do include monitor activities in swimming areas preventing accidents and providing basic assistance to swimmers at state park beaches, caution swimmers regarding unsafe areas, maintain order in swimming areas, rescue swimmers in danger of drowning and administer first aid and/or CPR as required, participate in physical and rescue skill training, perform general maintenance tasks and other related duties.

The hours for the job are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fie days a week, for a total of 40 hours. Most weekends and the July 4 holiday are mandatory.

“Lifeguarding is an incredibly important service provided to visitors at several of our state-designated swimming areas,” DEEP Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Conservation Mason Trumble said. “It’s a very rewarding position that teaches many valuable life skills such as leadership and responsibility, communication, and being part of a team, all skills that are valuable for future employment opportunities. Plus, your ‘office’ would be some of the most beautiful locations in the state. We want to fill as many of these positions as we can so that we can have more swimming areas guarded. We hope you consider applying to join our fun, hard-working team!”

You must be 16 years old to be a lifeguard and 18 years old to be a lifeguard supervisor.

The deadline to apply is June 17. If you want to apply to become a lifeguard, click here.