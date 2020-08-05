DEEP advises people to avoid recreation in CT river due to sewage release in Massachusetts

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued an advisory Wednesday to avoid recreation in the Connecticut River north of Middletown for the next 48 hours due to a sewage release in Massachusetts.

According to DEEP, hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated stormwater and sewage were released into the Chicopee River in Springfield. The Chicopee feeds into the Connecticut River.

In addition to that release, DEEP says a water main break flooded a sewer pump station along the Connecticut River in Springfield, releasing chlorinated water and possibly some sewage into the river.

DEEP advises against contact recreation in the Connecticut River over the next 48 hours due to a sewage release in Massachusetts, pic.twitter.com/wPCCAXlGB2 — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) August 5, 2020

Both incidents happened overnight according to DEEP, and have been resolved.