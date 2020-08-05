DEEP advises people to avoid recreation in CT river due to sewage release in Massachusetts

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut river_99040

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) issued an advisory Wednesday to avoid recreation in the Connecticut River north of Middletown for the next 48 hours due to a sewage release in Massachusetts.

According to DEEP, hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated stormwater and sewage were released into the Chicopee River in Springfield. The Chicopee feeds into the Connecticut River.

In addition to that release, DEEP says a water main break flooded a sewer pump station along the Connecticut River in Springfield, releasing chlorinated water and possibly some sewage into the river.

Both incidents happened overnight according to DEEP, and have been resolved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Bristol among dozens of towns left in the dark from Isaias damage

News /

Hartford police investigating overnight homicide in area of Norfolk, Kent Streets

News /

One dead, multiple injured in shooting on Windsor Street, Hartford Police say

News /

Police: 3 injured in late-night Hartford shooting on Tower Avenue, Greenwich Street

News /

Ceremony marks 10th anniversary of beer distributor shooting in Manchester

News /

Hundreds of cars line up at Rentschler Field as Foodshare continues distribution site through August

News /
More Hartford

CT Water asks some shoreline residents to avoid unnecessary water use

News /

Westbrook town officials urge residents to evacuate as area braces Tropical Storm Isaias impact

News /

Middletown votes to rename new middle school to honor Black history in CT

News /

Damaging winds, rain along the shoreline from Tropical Storm Isaias

News /

Boats beached by the wind in Madison

News /

Challenge Street Construction site impacted by weather

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss