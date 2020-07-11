DEEP imposes temporary ban on alcohol consumption, possession at Beach Pond

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection imposed a temporary ban on alcohol possession and consumption at Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown on Friday.

Attention Beach Pond state boat launch users- as of July 10, 2020, a temporary ban on the possession and consumption of alcohol has been declared through September 30, 2020. pic.twitter.com/aJXK4V9gBc — CT DEEP Boating (@CTBoatingInfo) July 11, 2020

According to a message posted to the CT DEEP Boating Twitter page on Saturday, the ban will be in effect from July 10, 2020 through September 30, 2020.

Beach Pond temporarily joins a running list of other state parks and areas that have permanent bans on alcohol possession or consumption.

In prior years, DEEP officials imposed the bans due to public safety concerns with large numbers of intoxicated people and littering issues with broken bottles and glass often spread across ground, and in the water.

